I Would Like Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, & Ali Wong To Guess My Height

With James Corden out of town to do things like appear in the recent episode of Saturday Night Live , Alicia Keys stepped into his role as host of the The Late Late Show on Monday evening —and thank God, because somehow, the best, weirdest game ensued. The singer gathered guests Billie Eilish (who managed to get through the segment without starting a feud with Lady Gaga ) and comedian Ali Wong for a round of "Taller or Shorter," a game that you would literally only play if your WiFi was out and you were also maybe on a long car ride, which involved Keys repeatedly telling women — short and tall — that they are beautiful.