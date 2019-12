6 Underground follows a group of — you guessed it — six individuals who fake their own death in order to work as vigilantes. The group has come together from all over the world, which means we’ve got a diverse cast with a wide acting background, with some of them coming from other action movies, major movie blockbusters, TV shows, video games, and also a handful of foreign language films. So whatever genre of entertainment you’re into, you’ve probably seen some of this cast elsewhere in your binge-watching. If you need a who’s who of the 6 Underground cast , here’s what you need to know about this new action squad.