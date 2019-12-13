In the film, there are some humorous moments, but overall, Howard's story is dark and anxiety-inducing. Through his gambling addiction and constant need to repay debts, he puts his life at risk and sacrifices his relationships with his children and wife, Dinah (Idina Menzel). You can see how some outlandish story about a man in the Diamond District could inspire it, but in the movie, we're seeing this guy's life play out for an extended amount of time. That's much more intense.