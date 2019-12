This background for Howard is how the bejeweled Furbies fit in , too. "When we actually had to come up with what a Howard thing would be, you look at his biography, and he made a name for himself in the late '90s. So what was popping in the late '90s? Oh, Furbies were the craze," Josh told GQ. "So then you look at a Furbie and see these sad eyes, and the meaning of the film jumps out at you when you think of encrusting a little living creature with gold and diamonds. And you see the eyes, and then you move the eyes and you realize, 'Oh, my God, they're totally afraid.' They don't understand what it is they're encased in."