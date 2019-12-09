The Best Last-Minute Gifts To Buy From Trader Joe’s

I’m here to tell you something: It’s okay to look for gifts at Trader Joe’s. After all, you give gifts to people you love... or at least care about. And if they love or care about you in return, they will appreciate the gesture and take the gift for what it’s worth. They should, under no circumstances, judge you for buying a gift at a grocery store. In fact, I'm pretty sure the moment when they unwrap your gift will play out a little something like this: “I can’t believe this is from Trader Joe’s!” Cut. Print. Happy Holidays.