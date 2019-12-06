Blanchard pushed a lot of boundaries during her career, flying at night, flying to such altitudes she passed out or almost froze, flying in a tiny boat-like basket whose sides barely reached her knees. Clearly this woman had zero fear of heights. Napoleon Bonaparte named her the Aeronaut of the Official Festivals, for which her duties seemed to be pulling off commemorative stunts for his wedding and the birth of his son. She even stayed on as Official Aeronaut of the Restoration when the monarchy took back the country.