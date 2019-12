Hot air balloons became quite the rage in the 1780s, after their invention by French brothers Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Etienne Montgolfier. According to Atlas Obscura, the first woman to fly in an untethered balloon was a widowed opera singer named Elisabeth Thible, who replaced a count who'd chickened out on his flight at the last minute in Lyon in 1784. In 1785, English actress Letitia Sage accompanied scholar George Biggin on a flight through London. They were supposed to be flown by Italian balloonist Vincent Lunardi, but the balloon wouldn't rise with three passengers, so he stepped off, leaving the inexperienced duo on their own. When Sage bent down out of sight at one point to tie part of the gate that had been left open, dirty-minded onlookers decided she was doing something else for Biggin.