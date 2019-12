Step aside, Balto, Disney+ is giving us another very good doggo his due in the Dec. 20 premiere of the streaming site's original movie based on a true story, Togo . Set against the backdrop of 1925's life-saving anti-diphtheria serum run to the town of Nome, Alaska, Togo stars Willem Dafoe as real-life dog sled trainer Leonhard Seppala (as seen in the video below) but the movie's real star is the titular Togo, a 12-year-old Siberian husky who led his team across more than 261 miles to get medicine to the people of Nome. The pup crossed the longest distance in what became known as the "Great Race of Mercy," and he deserves to be remembered as a hero, but since the far more famous Balto ran the final 55 miles of the journey, he tends to get all of the credit. Now, the film tells the true story of Togo's bravery, and just how instrumental he was in delivering medicine to a town suffering from a deadly outbreak of diphtheria.