The Royals Are Getting A Christmas Special With A Great British Bake Off Legend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace