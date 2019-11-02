The Great British Baking Show Has A New Winner — But What Are They Up To Next?

View this post on Instagram

Wow, wow, wow, can someone explain to me what just happened? It's almost exactly 12 months since I applied for Bake Off and this was never in the plan. I didn't think I'd get through the auditions and now I'm writiing this as the winner of series 10. Can people just go for it please, apply for things, push boundaries, but through it all be kind and be yourself. The real prize from this experience was making so many new friends. I know it sounds cheesy, but actually you need support, love and friendship otherwise all this is empty #reachfortheunreachable . . . . . #bakeoffwinner #greatbritishbakeoff #greatbritishbakingshow #cake #baking #british #homemade #bakingtime #bakingideas #instafood #gbbo #bakeoff #bake #lgbt #gay #lgbtqi+ #queer