Every Must-See Documentary From 2019

'Tis the season for year-end roundups, and if you’re a fan of documentary film, you’ve come to the right place. The following slideshow features 21 of the best documentaries of 2019 , giving you plenty to catch up on during any free time you might have this December (or free time you might make yourself by canceling plans). And if following awards season is your thing, you can expect to see some of these documentaries raking in the nominations. It’s finally time to recognize all five Oscar nominees for Best Documentary Feature . It can be done if your put your mind to it!