Every Must-See Documentary From 2019

Naturally, documentaries vary greatly in their subject matter and style, so the following films should have something for everyone. There are two concert documentaries and a few nature films. There are political stories, involving satanists, Chinese billionaires, and the 2016 midterm election. (Not all in one movie, although that might be interesting, too.) Want to learn more about Fyre Festival? You have your choice of streaming service on which to watch a documentary about the failed event, because not one, but two films came out about it earlier this year.