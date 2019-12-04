The $10 Lip Crayon Worth The Real Estate In Your Makeup Bag

Every so often, there comes a time in life where we have to take a step back for some major self-reflection. Are my relationships serving me purpose and good vibes? Is my environment evolving with my attitude? Is a 50-step beauty routine really necessary?
That's where I'm at right now. Relationships? Check. Environment? Check. But on my vanity, it's been hard to curate my collection based on my needs because, well, you never know when you'll need that shimmery bronzer, or when you'll finally use that untouched six-pan highlighter kit. In the lipstick department, though, those decisions have been surprisingly easy. I've tucked away a few balms and sheer tints for low-maintenance days, and I've parted with fancy bullets that look cooler than the color they deliver.
Advertisement
Instead, I've stashed long-lasting liquid lipsticks that won't smudge between coffees, migrate to my teeth in meetings, and end up everywhere but my lips by happy hour. Of my edited collection, Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is one of my most treasured formulas. Porn stars, Broadway makeup artists, and beauty editors alike gush about the inky liquid that goes on like paint and stays on like cement. I've gone through all of the super-pigmented colors — so when a crayon iteration of the cult-favorite formula hit shelves, "excited" was an understatement.
While the liquid version comes with a precise doe-foot applicator, the Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick features a tapered tip, so you're able to draw a precise line without spending extra cash and time on lip liner. The best part? When the sharpness of your pencil starts to wear down, the built-in sharpener on the bottom end of the stick means you can chisel your lipstick into shape anytime, anywhere.
The formula packs the same punch as the liquid, except instead of having to allocate time for the formula to dry down, this one stays put immediately. A few swipes are all you need for serious color payoff that lasts for hours — once it's on, it's on. If you're on the hunt for play-no-games pigment that you won't regret a few wears in, this crayon is definitely worth the real estate in your stash.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Check out the rest of the 2019 Beauty Innovator Award winners.
Advertisement