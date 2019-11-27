When Is Frozen 2 Hitting Disney+?

Since Disney+ launched two weeks ago, fans of all ages have been excited to rewatch their favorite movies and shows of Disney past and present. Of course, one of those movies is Frozen, 2013’s animated Academy Award winner. And with the sequel now in theaters, many people who just splurged on their new streaming subscription are wondering: when will they be able to watch Anna’s and Elsa’s adventures continue on their computer screens?
Unfortunately, not for awhile. Disney has historically waited seven months to bring each theatrical release to streaming services, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has no plans on changing that wait time, even with its shiny new app. Of course, the film will definitely go up on Disney+ after those seven months, meaning we can expect it sometime around late June 2020.
But if the box office statistics are any indication, Frozen 2 might be worth getting off your couch and heading to the theaters. On Monday alone, the film grossed $13.1 million in one day, beating out Hunger Games: Catching Fire for best November Monday. Industry experts expect the film to rake in $200 million by Thanksgiving, Deadline reported.
The Disney sequel is much darker than the original film. Jennifer Lee, Frozen II’s co-director and head of animation at Disney, told Refinery29 that this was an intentional decision. “The big one, for us, is wanting to take someone like Anna to a hopeless place so you can see her survive and know in those hopeless moments, that all you have to do is not give up,” Lee said. “And we knew in order to do that, we would have to feel her loss.”
