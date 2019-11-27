Etsy enthusiasts, get pumped because the Etsy Cyber Week sale is officially back. Starting today, the site is marking down a wide variety of products — clothing, jewelry, pet toys, holiday decor, and monogrammed everything to name a few — for up to 60 percent off. And as a bonus, Etsy's throwing in a little reward for its most devoted shoppers. While the online-only sale will be running from November 27 through December 2, Etsy app users will get a one-day sale extension through December 3. Since it's free to download, we'd suggest doing so if you haven't already. No reason to miss out on an additional day of savings.
If you're still on the hunt for a few more personalized presents, consider this sale to be your holy grail. A quick dig through the site brought up hundreds of pages of dedicated Cyber Week discounts. The marketplace primarily known for selling handcrafted items is chock full of unique gifting ideas for everyone on your list. Star Wars abstract prints, zodiac pendant necklaces, cat-themed ugly Christmas sweaters, custom state cuff links; if you can dream it, you can buy it. So hop to it, the discounted treasures await!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
