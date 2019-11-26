If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
In this week's important beauty news, you can finally start shopping Sephora's Cyber Week deals as early as today. From the most luxe beauty gifts money can buy (although you'll be pleased to find options at every budget), Black Friday season is when the retailer puts its best sale offerings on full display; whether it's value sets or new-and-now perfume, we got a sneak peek at the early Black Friday offerings — and best of all, you can too.
According to a Sephora app-exclusive Black Friday preview, all of your favorite brands are getting into the fray: From Benefit Cosmetics to Tarte, Bumble and bumble to Living Proof, and Kiehl's to Lancer, there are some serious mark-downs to be enjoyed this year.
While you'll have to keep your eyes peeled on the Sephora website and sale hub to shop all the best hair, makeup, skin care, fragrance, and more in one place, there are a couple early deals that we can share with you – and we'll be updating with even more of the good stuff over the next couple days leading up to the shopping mega-holiday, so stay tuned.
