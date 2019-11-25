The Knight Before Christmas Was Filmed In A Real-Life Holiday Wonderland

It is almost December, which means one thing in the world of Netflix: Christmas-themed rom-coms. The streamer’s latest offering, The Knight Before Christmas, is a time- travel romp about a 14th-century knight (Josh Whitehouse) transported to present-day America. Of course — spoiler alert — he falls for the unlucky-in-love science teacher Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens). The film is set in a quaint, fictional Ohio town that’s full of lights and foliage, but where was it actually filmed?
Turns out, not in the States. Parts were shot in Ireland, as per IMDb, but according to What’s On Netflix, the bulk of the movie was filmed in various Ontario locations earlier this year — specifically, Orillia and Bracebridge. Both Canadian towns are located about 100 miles north of Toronto.
It would be difficult to conceive of a location more perfect for a Christmas film than Bracebridge: the tourist hub’s primary attraction, called Santa’s Village, is a 60-acre, Christmas-themed amusement park open year-round. Hudgens told Entertainment Weekly that filming at Santa’s Village a “beautiful” and festive experience, even though shooting happened back in May.
“Even though it was springtime, in Ontario, it’s still cold,” Hudgens said. “[At Santa’s Village,] they added more lights and it started snowing, and it was one of those moments where I couldn’t help but feel the spirit.”
If you can’t make it to Santa’s Village this season, thankfully there are even more holiday movies on Netflix to get you in the Christmas spirit. From the YA-inspired Let it Snow to the latest Christmas Prince installment, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.
