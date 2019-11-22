Sleepy Billie Eilish Slept Through Making Grammys History

When Billie Eilish posted her first single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud in 2016, she couldn’t have imagined the bright future that lay ahead of her. In the three years since that first song hit the mainstream, the 17-year-old has seen incredible success. Now, the “bad guy” singer is on the verge of her most significant professional accomplishment yet: sweeping the 2020 Grammys.
The nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced earlier this week, and Eilish’s fanbase was thrilled to discover that their fave had secured a stunning six nominations. Nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist, Eilish is the youngest person to score nominations in the top categories of the awards. And she was dead asleep when the record-breaking news broke.
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Eilish shared her belated excitement with the late night host. When the announcement happened early Wednesday morning, she was comfortably tucked into her bed. “I was knocked out,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, ‘Cool.'”
A few hours later, the magnitude of the moment dawned on her. “I mean, the Grammys is the Grammys. As cool as everything else is, it’s like, the Grammys,” Eilish explained. “Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the show. We never missed it, so the fact that I’m the same little girl watching that in my living room, and then I’m still in that same living room being nominated for six?”
Eilish’s Grammy nominations were no surprise; she’s been having a stellar year. Her debut album when we all fall asleep, where do we go? shot to the top spot on the Billboard 200. She performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, and caused jaws to drop during her first performance on Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Eilish was named Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year.
The alternative pop star will face some steep competition at the Grammys — her different categories are stacked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X. Either way, the Grammys first-timer will be making her childhood dream of appearing at the major award show come true.
