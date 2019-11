Former American Idol Contestant Sentenced To In Prison For Drug Distribution

Earlier this summer, American Idol alum Antonella Maria Barba pleaded guilty to possession of the opiate fentanyl with the intent of distribution. On Thursday, the U.S. District Court of Virginia sentenced her to 45 months in prison for the crime. Per CNN , Barba was apprehended by law enforcement in 2008 after New Jersey officers discovered a bag containing a “rock-like white substance" inside of her vehicle. Further examination of the substance determined that it was nearly 900 grams of fentanyl.