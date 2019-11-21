Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Are Legally Single

A year after Jenna Dewan shocked the world by filing for divorce from Channing Tatum, a judge has now made their split official by declaring that the former spouses are now “legally single.” Both Dewan and Tatum have since entered new relationships, but the court's stamp of approval is another major step forward in the long process of legal divorce.
The couple announced their breakup in April 2018, releasing a surprisingly positive public statement. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," read the statement. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
In the statement, Dewan and Tatum also emphasized that the gossip circulating about the cause of their separation couldn't be further from the truth. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."
Dewan and Tatum have fully moved on from their marriage, and both parties are now romantically involved with other people. The Magic Mike actor has been dating soul songstress Jessie J (who bears a striking resemblance to his ex) since October 2018, and Dewan is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.
Despite the admirably zen nature of Hollywood's latest conscious uncoupling, the aftermath of divorce can be messy. According to TMZ, the Step Up exes are reportedly still in the process of working out an appropriate joint custody agreement for their six-year-old daughter Everly a year after deciding to go their separate ways.
