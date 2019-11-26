Still, it's worth noting that classic Christmas tunes have their fair share of absurd lyrics. There's the terrifyingly sultry "Santa Baby" ("Think of all the fun I've missed / Think of all the fellas that I haven't kissed"); everything about "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" (no lyrical explanation needed); the implications of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" (no one wants to see "mommy tickle Santa Claus"); and lastly, the horrifying notion that we'd all better "watch out" because Santa is straight up spying on us as "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town" reminds us.