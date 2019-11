It even contains the awkward (but cute!) phrase, "mistletoe-y kiss." Graham told Brief Take that she wanted to create an old school sound for the song when she wrote it. "What I love about Christmas, or the holidays around this time, is listening to Frank Sinatra and all of that kind of old school music, like something that would have been done by Desi Arnaz at the Tropicana," she said, adding that it was the first song she'd ever written like that, although she's been singing for years.