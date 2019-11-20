Everything Leaving Netflix This December

The fast-approaching holiday season means bundling up for the cold, spending quality time with your loved ones, and settling into an endless loop of heartwarming holiday films. This year, streaming giant Netflix has a full arsenal of holiday-themed content for your viewing pleasure; Let It Snow, Klaus, and The Knight Before Christmas are just some of the newest offerings guaranteed to put you in the yuletide spirit.
Netflix will also be ushering out a number of beloved titles before the end of the year to make space for fresh new lineup of binge-worthy original films and shows. Make sure to add these programs to your list before they disappear for good in December.