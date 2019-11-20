Everything You Need To Know About Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black-Friday Sale

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Although the big sale-shopping weekend is still over a week away, many of our favorite retailers have already gotten a head start — with Bed Bath & Beyond right in the mix. The all-encompassing retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are almost live, and (for the first time ever) its store locations will remain open through the holiday.
Bed Bath & Beyond is going out of its way to give customers the lowest prices of the year with its commitment to making the BFCB-shopping experience as easy as possible. According to a press release, shoppers will be able to pop into the store on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. through midnight and again when it reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday — where they’ll be able to redeem exclusive offers (including a 25%-off coupon for in-store purchases). And for those looking to score sales virtually, BB&B's online deals are (as mentioned above) available now — with free shipping on purchases over $19 and same-day delivery through December 2. Beginning November 27, customers will also receive 20%-off their entire purchase both online and in-store (aka a slew of savings for must-have home goods or holiday gifts).
If you’ve been saving up for a vacuum, need to grab a coffee maker for your college-bound sibling, or just want to splurge on a smart-home gadget for your partner, then this is the Black Friday sale for you. Below, just a sampling of the deals that are ready to grace your carts on BB&B:
