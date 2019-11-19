On Tuesday, prosecutors in Sweden dropped an investigation into rape charges made against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange in 2010. Assange has successfully avoided the charges by taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the past seven years. Now, The Swedish Prosecution Authority say “the evidence has weakened considerably due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the events in question” and have dropped the investigation.
Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson emphasized the alleged victim’s coherent and extensive account of events, but stated that the “overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation."
Assange was also successful in ‘waiting out’ other molestation and unlawful coercion charges made against him which were dropped in 2015 because ‘time had run out’.
The victim has since spoken out regarding the decision called it ‘unjust’. Her lawyer, Elisabeth Massi Fritz, stated "My client has fought hard for many years and she has stood up for her rights even though it often felt like the whole world was against her.” “Assange had done everything in his power to avoid having to face justice, and now he has succeeded," she added.
The 48-year-old Australian is currently being held in Belmarsh Prison in London for breaching his bail conditions after being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy. The US is also seeking the extradition of Assange over his role in the release of classified material by Wikileaks in 2010, however the UK have refused to comply as Assange would face the death penalty.
