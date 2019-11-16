Peek Inside Halsey’s Ultra-Modern $2.6M Home, Complete With A Rain Shower & Infinity Pool

Halsey is entering a new era: not only is she dropping her third studio album, Manic, in January, but she is moving out of the luxurious Hollywood Hills property she has called home for the past two years. For $2.6 million, you can purchase the house, which boasts a rain shower, an infinity pool, and more. There is good news for superfans with a little less spending money: you can still take a look inside Halsey’s industrial mansion — and steal some interior design tips, too.
The Beachwood Canyon house was built in 1990, was purchased by Halsey for about $2.2 million in 2017, according to the listing. At just under 2,500 square feet, it features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a den — and just wait until you see her backyard. The house is full of ultra-modern touches, but amenities including a large fireplace give it a timeless feel. From generous natural lighting to a spacious outdoor area, here is everything Halsey’s former home has to offer potential buyers.