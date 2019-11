Kelly Clarkson Who-ed Nick Jonas To His Face & It Was Wonderful

How much can anyone really remember about 2005? However, you'd like to think the one thing we all remember is the Jonas Brothers, who reunited earlier this year after almost six years of hibernation. While 2005 certainly wasn't the height of the boy band's fame , it was enough that they, at one point, breathed the same air as Kelly Clarkson and opened for her at a concert. That, however, was news to Clarkson, who admitted as much right to young member Nick Jonas' face when he stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the band's reunion, new album, and his upcoming role as a coach alongside Clarkson on The Voice. If she'll even recognize him when he's there, that is.