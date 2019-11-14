Kelly Clarkson Who-ed Nick Jonas To His Face & It Was Wonderful

How much can anyone really remember about 2005? However, you'd like to think the one thing we all remember is the Jonas Brothers, who reunited earlier this year after almost six years of hibernation. While 2005 certainly wasn't the height of the boy band's fame, it was enough that they, at one point, breathed the same air as Kelly Clarkson and opened for her at a concert. That, however, was news to Clarkson, who admitted as much right to young member Nick Jonas' face when he stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the band's reunion, new album, and his upcoming role as a coach alongside Clarkson on The Voice. If she'll even recognize him when he's there, that is.
"I had no idea that y'all opened for me in 2005," she revealed after greeting the 27-year-old. "'Cause I feel like I just got really cool."
Jonas admitted that they did fudge the truth a little bit, so she can't be blamed for forgetting.
"No one cared about us in 2005. We were just coming up. And basically, to get other gigs, we listed the other acts that we'd 'opened up for.' But that really just meant that we were on the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people," he revealed. "But you helped us get a lot of gigs after that, so thank you."
In fact, he joked, the JoBros owe Clarkson 20%.
Luckily, they'll have a chance to hash out this drama on The Voice, during which the two will go head-to-head as coaches. Filming for the season is already underway.
"That's not true. Incorrect," Jonas responds. "I'm not gonna clap for that."
So much for that 20%.
