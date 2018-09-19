Following her stint as a judge on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson will take on a show of her own. NBC announced yesterday that the network had picked up The Kelly Clarkson Show, a daytime show in the style of The Ellen Degeneres. Clarkson reportedly filmed a pilot two months ago, and now it's been selected for national syndication. The show will air before Ellen, taking the spot of Steve Harvey's show Steve.
Per NBC, the show will be a "weekday brunch party" that "breaks with tradition." Clarkson will executive produce alongside husband Brandon Blackstock.
"I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations," Clarkson said in a statement, adding that this was pretty much her "dream job."
Clarkson follows in the footsteps of musician Harry Connick, Jr., who debuted his talk show Harry in 2016. Connick's show, which failed to galvanize daytime audiences, was canceled in February of this year after only two seasons.
"[Clarkson is] genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity," said Valari Staab, President of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. "She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television."
Clarkson is having a banner year, having just released her album Meaning of Life last September. She went on to judge and coach on the fourteenth season of The Voice and, just this May, Clarkson tested out her talk show chops as host of the 2018 Billboard Awards.
The Kelly Clarkson Show will be syndicated to NBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, KNTV San Francisco, WRC Washington DC, WTVJ Miami, KNSD San Diego and WVIT Hartford.
