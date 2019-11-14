Starbucks’ First Happy Hour Of The Holiday Season Is Happening Right Now

The Pumpkin Spice Latte might have final say on the official start of fall. But not even Starbucks can set a date on winter's arrival. The Starbucks holiday collection of mugs, tumblers, and hot cups was announced in early October. Last week, we met this year's lineup of festive disposable cups. And the holiday drinks are back in stores. But it was over the weekend when wintery weather swept the Northeast. The unbearable cold makes it official, it's finally wintertime.
So it's only appropriate we get treated to the first happy hour of the holiday season today. Starting at 2 p.m. and stretching on to 7 p.m. tonight, if you buy one handcrafted beverage, you get the second grande or larger, free. This is how you taste your way through Starbucks' holiday menu: you can have your regular Peppermint Mocha or Toasted White Chocolate and also finally try the Caramel Brulée Latte or the Chestnut Praline Latte.
The rules are the same as always: download the app, the offer will automatically load into your account for you to show your barista upon ordering.
