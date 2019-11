As the new Amazon movie The Report follows Daniel J. Jones (played by Adam Driver) on his path to uncover the truth about torture in the CIA, viewers will be confronted with several horrifying moments. Based on a Senate committee’s report on the CIA’s interrogation and detention program, The Report reveals, in detail, some of the brutal practices the intelligence agency used after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though the film ends with the senator who ordered the report, Dianne Feinstein (played by Annette Bening), looking quite triumphant, you may find yourself wondering if the CIA still uses these interrogation techniques as you follow the journey of Jones. But as the movie shows, the agency, often by necessity, isn’t always upfront about what it does.