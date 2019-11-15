You Have 12 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

This week, Netflix belongs to The Crown. The streaming service’s painstakingly luxurious look at the modern British monarchy returns after nearly two full years away for its third season. Now, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is on the throne as Queen Elizabeth II, taking the Emmy-favorite drama into the 1960s and 1970s.
But there’s more to everyone’s favorite streamer than the stiff upper lip of English royalty. Especially since The Crown doesn’t arrive until Sunday, November 17. On Friday, November 15, we receive a rollickingly fun docuseries starring Charli XCX, a thriller led by an Oscar-winner, an animated holiday movie, and, as usual, some more bingeable foreign content.
The question is: what should you watch first?
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.