If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Blink-and-you-miss-it sales aside, Tatcha doesn't really do the whole "discount" thing often. However, it appears that even the luxe, Japanese-inspired skin-care brand can't resist the siren song of Black Friday sale season — and they're putting a unique spin on things this year.
Blink-and-you-miss-it sales aside, Tatcha doesn't really do the whole "discount" thing often. However, it appears that even the luxe, Japanese-inspired skin-care brand can't resist the siren song of Black Friday sale season — and they're putting a unique spin on things this year.
From November 28 through December 1, anyone visiting Tatcha.com will be able to virtually select a card to reveal a mystery daily deal. Here's the fine print: You're able to play every day for the chance to unlock three unique offers in total, but can only play once per day. We can't give away exact deets, but trust us when we say this: You'll definitely want to get into the fun because there are serious savings to be had — a rarity in Tatchaland.
Advertisement
After completing the card game, a unique code will be generated for you to use that day — and remember, you can only play once per day. Best of all, everything on the website (with the exception of gift cards) is eligible for the sale, including some incredible luxe gift sets; in other words, this weekend is *the* weekend to get some serious holiday beauty shopping done. Hydrated skin: 1, cold weather: 0.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement