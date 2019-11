If it feels like Black Friday has become more of a month-long occurrence than a day-long one, you're not wrong. The mega-sales event (along with the subsequent Cyber Monday ) has become a holiday in its own right, one that hits the retail shelves with the same prematurity as Christmas decor . But you won't find us complaining. Deals can never come soon enough, especially when our gift shopping list and holiday party invites start stacking up.