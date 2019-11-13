One thing we're always on the hunt for come November — a good dress deal. Between Friendsgiving dinners, holiday themed-work events, family get-togethers, and NYE shindigs, the "dressy" side of our closets always seem to fall short when stacked against the number of social events on our calendars. Thankfully Black Friday sales are chock full of dresses — casual to formal — that will cover all of your party needs. So strike now with the discounted frocks ahead.