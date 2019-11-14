BaubleBar’s Gift Sets Offer Plenty Of Bling For Your Buck

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
BaubleBar is already one of our favorite destinations for jewels that marry two magical purchasing criteria: a.) affordability and b.) sheer cuteness. With a spangly, wearable assortment that rarely breaks the $100 barrier, it’s a dazzling online destination to load up on jewels. And if you can believe it, shopping the site for holidays just got a little easier. This week, the brand launched an irresistible gift: bundled sets of some tried-and-true best-sellers.
Ranging from $24 to $98 in price, the sets offer a hefty value on BaubleBar’s already reasonably-priced accessories. You can choose from three pre-packaged sets of best-sellers or customize your own. (Pro tip: you can also use code “HOLIDAY15” to get 15% off sitewide.) No matter how you slice it, it’s a stellar purchase for your jewelry-fangirl bestie — or simply an economical way to ensure that you have plenty of unique adornments for all of the holiday parties you’ll be attending. Click through to see the options — if you decide to keep everything for yourself, we certainly won’t judge.
