Laurel Griggs, Rising Broadway Star, Dies At 13

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Via @laurelgriggs_.
Laurel Griggs, a rising Broadway star who had worked with Scarlett Johansson, has died. She was 13 years old. The young actor, who passed away on November 5, died of a “massive asthma attack,” according to a Facebook post from her grandfather, David Rivlin. The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all,” Rivlin told Page Six in a Facebook message. “Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future.”
Griggs got her start acting at the age of six in the 2013 Broadway production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof starring Johansson. She appeared in the Broadway musical Once from 2013 to 2015, becoming the longest-running Ivanka in the production, according to her IMDb page.
Griggs, who lived in New York City with her parents, went on to appear in the 2016 film Café Society starring Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively, and lent her voice to the animated series Bubble Guppies. She also appeared on Saturday Night Live in episodes hosted by James Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, and Natalie Portman. Following her 2017 SNL debut, Griggs wrote on Instagram, “Last night was the most amazing night of my life! Thank you to the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live for making me feel so welcome!” She also thanked her agent for “this once in a lifetime opportunity!” hashtagging the image #dreamsdocometrue.
Those who knew Griggs are paying tribute to the young star, including her fellow Once castmate Eliza Holland Madore. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” Madore wrote. “Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you.”
“Voicemails you've left me over the years, I will never stop listening,” Griggs’s best friend wrote on Instagram. “Videos of us joking and laughing together, I will never stop watching. Memories of us, of you, I will never forget...I love you more than I thought ever possible. I am so devastated.”  
Laurel, words can't even express how heartbroken and upset I am. For six years you have been my best friend. Less of a friend, more like a sister. You watched me grow up, you have made me into the person I am today. Voicemails you've left me over the years, I will never stop listening. Videos of us joking and laughing together, I will never stop watching. Memories of us, of you, I will never forget. Messages with summaries of my day, I will never stop sending even though I know you will never read them. I love you more than I thought ever possible. I am so devastated. I will never get to go to high school with you, graduate with you, meet your kids or have you meet mine. We will never get to travel the world together. I wish you hadn't been taken from me so soon. I cry for you. You are and forever will be in my heart, even though it feels like I lost the most important part of myself. I will never get over you, or what happened. One day I will tell my kids about you. Everything I have I owe it all to you. Laurel Claire Griggs, you are my best friend, sister, soulmate, other half. I will never forget you. I love you and you will always be with me 💕 You are in a better place now my love. Rest in peace.

