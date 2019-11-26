A new streaming service needs a healthy dose of genuinely scary programming. Apple TV+ satisfies their need for a creepy new series with Servant. Produced by Sixth Sense and Glass helmer M. Night Shyamalan — who also directed the first episode — Servant is a slow burning story of a family in a very unique situation. (Some spoilers for Servant follow.)
In Servant, news reporter Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) hires young nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to watch her and husband Sean’s (Toby Kebbell) newborn baby Jericho, but it soon becomes clear that their “son” doesn’t need much tending to at all. Jericho isn’t a real baby, but a lifelike doll. Dorothy, who lost their real child, is using the doll to cope...but why is Leanne treating Jericho like a living, breathing baby, even when she doesn’t have to? It’s a twisted premise that only gets more intense the deeper into the story the show goes.
Apple TV+ prides itself on nabbing excellent talent for its streaming series, and while the cast of Servant isn’t quite at the level of The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the performances by these stars make the show one to watch. Here’s who stars in Servant.