In her acceptance speech, VKLiooon acknowledged this gender disparity while encouraging other women to follow in her footsteps: "Two years ago, I remember when I was competing in a huge tournament, I was waiting in line for backup sign-ups, and there was this guy telling me that if you're a girl, you shouldn't wait in in line here — it's not for you. And now today, I'm here with all the support from the fans. So I want to say to all the girls out there who have a dream for esports, for competition, for glory, if you want to do it and you believe in yourself, you should just forget your gender and go for it."