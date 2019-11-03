Is There Another Terminator Movie Coming After Dark Fate?

It might not have done better than Genisys on its opening weekend, but Dark Fate has one thing Genisys doesn’t: solid reviews. Dark Fate will possibly have a smaller audience than many of the previous Terminator films; however, based on Rotten Tomatoes, Dark Fate has an 85% audience score and a 69% critics score. Genisys only had a 53% audience score and a 27% critics score. Perhaps this new dawn of the Terminator franchise is about quality over quantity.

