Daylight Savings Time Is Here & The Internet Used That Extra Hour To Meme Love For It

Twitter made the most of that extra hour by filling our timelines with hilarious memes to underscore — if it wasn’t abundantly clear already — that an extra hour of sleep is the best thing to wake up to. From a long-term perspective, what is the point of setting our clocks back an hour in the winter anymore? Studies have shown that changing up the time can mess with our circadian rhythm and actually disrupt our sleep schedule. From a short-term, much more meme-able perspective, let’s get that sleep!
Me waking up after Daylight savings to an extra hour of sleep pic.twitter.com/AzO51sFo2S— Ever (@ever_r_dough) November 3, 2019
I was proud of myself for naturally waking up an hour early today and then I found out it was daylight savings and I actually just woke up the same time I always do and now it feels ruined.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 3, 2019
When you realise we get an extra hour of sleep...#DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/wQGQAJyZp9— Julian Parra (@JulianParra35) November 3, 2019
me looking at my clock switching from 1:59 am to 1:00 am #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/EoWaH0BJvN— CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) November 3, 2019
When it’s time to Fall Back #DaylightSavingsTime pic.twitter.com/6X3zJ0VJp8— Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 3, 2019
Why do we still practice daylight savings time though pic.twitter.com/zJc4DLw80b— lana ⚰️ (@lanaisfoxy) November 3, 2019
Me when I realize I get an extra hour of sleep, then realizing it will be dark by 5pm. #DaylightSavingTime pic.twitter.com/jTZKVRNL2A— SanDiegoSabine (@sensualsabine) November 1, 2019