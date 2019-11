Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Finished With Terminator Movies After Dark Fate?

Basically, this form of the Terminator won’t be returning. But franchise creator and Dark Fate producer James Cameron has confirmed at least two more films , and hinted that this might not be the last we see of Schwarzenegger. “We don’t have a plan for [his return] right now,” he said in an interview with Collider. “But I wouldn’t rule out ever seeing Arnold again in a Terminator movie. If we make a shit-ton of money with this film and the cards say that they like Arnold, I think Arnold can come back.”