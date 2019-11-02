Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Finished With Terminator Movies After Dark Fate?

In the film’s final fight scene, Carl grabs hold of the Rev-9 and pulls him into a pit. The Rev-9 fights back, pulling off a chunk of Carl’s skin. Ultimately, Carl is able to hold the machine back, protecting Sarah and Dani from death. In the end, Carl dies, too — and he finally gets a semblance of a redemption arc with his last words to Sarah. “For John,” Carl says as he destroys the Rev-9.