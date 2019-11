One musical constant between seasons is the original score written by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. The Britpop musician wrote original songs inspired by 1960s folk and surf rock. Even though the first season was Coxon’s first foray into composing soundtracks, he said the TEOTFW season 1 soundtrack came together quickly . “I just started making music based on it. We sort of talked about how to approach the music and it was pretty much an organic soundtrack,” he told NME.