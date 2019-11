It's a nice moment, but not even the most tear-jerking one of the episode. That comes courtesy of Koracick (Greg Germann) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson). He's being quite the "Halloween grinch," as she finally blurts out at him, to which he replies he hates this holiday because his son died two weeks before Halloween. The boy never got to wear his Luke Skywalker costume they were working so hard on and it took Koracick months to even be able to take the costume down off the hook on the back of the door. It's a lovely moment, punctuated by some humor because Bailey is trying so hard not to cry and can't help but burst into tears. She's super hormonal because of her pregnancy and her biggest fear is crying in front of Koracick. It's a small scene, but what a great reminder of how good Grey's Anatomy can be. Both the actors absolutely nailed it.