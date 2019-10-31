Today’s Google Doodle Is A Spooky & Cute Way To Procrastinate At Work

If you're looking for a little spooky interlude to spice up your day, look no further than Google.com, where you will be greeted by a mesmerizing Halloween-themed game today. When you click on the Google Doodle, it will expand into a haunted house. The doors are clickable, and inside each, a very cute animal awaits. This writer's favorite is the vampire bat, but there's also a black jaguar, tarantula, snowy owl, gray wolf, and octopus.
You have the option to choose "trick" or "treat" for each animal. The former launches the animal into a very cute animation (turn on your computer's sound for the full effect), while "treat" reveals a fun fact about it. (I.e. Did you know that vampire bats don't just fly — they also walk, hop, and run on the ground?!)
This Google Doodle supports the World Wildlife Fund, where you can "symbolically adopt" any of these six animals. Adoption kits sell for $55 and come with plushies, species cards, gift bags, and photos — with the proceeds going to WWF's global conservation efforts.
Clearly, Google is really getting into Halloween this year, as evidenced by its Twitter handle name change to Boogle.
Can you name the Halloween classics they're looking for? Reply with your best guess 👇When you can’t remember the name of that one movie, all you have to do is search. #GoogleMagic pic.twitter.com/o29dVcBEto— B🎃🎃GLE (@Google) October 30, 2019
