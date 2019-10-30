Netflix Is Testing Sped-Up Viewing — & The Internet Is Freaking Out

This test gives viewers the option to slow down what they're watching at 0.5 or 0.75 times the normal speed, as well as to speed it up by either 1.25 or 1.5 times (a feature that is already available on YouTube). Convenient, sure, if you're interested in watching a scene you love in slo-mo or are in a hurry to watch an episode in a pinch. But also, definitely not ideal for retaining comedic timing (not to mention the fact that the audio will sound slightly weird when you change the speed in either direction). At this stage, the Netflix test has been rolled out on Android devices only, but it has already ignited the ire of many directors and actors who feel it compromises the integrity of their art.