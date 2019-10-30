As shopping editors, it takes a lot for us to get excited over a sale. However, being the Nordy stans we are, it unsurprisingly got us talking when we happened on Nordstrom's beauty sale section — which if you haven't already gleaned from the title of this story, is extremely good. Like, insanely, ridiculously good.
Whereas the Anniversary Sale was a multi-week bonanza of exclusive sale kits and marked-down new launches, Nordstrom's beauty sale section has holy-grail makeup and skin-care favorites — Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, Nars Blush — all discounted for pretty much no reason. ICYMI, while the discount isn't insane, these are brands that rarely go on sale, let alone without any bells and whistles. So if you're a fan of these products, nows a good time to stock up on the luxe basics. However, if you checkout with one thing in your cart, make it a jar of the iconic La Mer Moisturizing Cream, which you can get for as low as $76 — a bargain considering that it never retails for under $90.
Advertisement
Whether you're picking up something as a treat to yourself, or getting gift shopping out of the way early (who wouldn't want to receive a Slip silk pillowcase as a luxe stocking stuffer?), shop our sale picks below.
shop 8 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement