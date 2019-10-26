When Will Supernatural’s Final Season Hit Netflix?

Light your remembrance candles, because Supernatural is coming to an end. The beloved show about a pair of monster-vanquishing brothers is casting its last spell with its 15th and final season, currently airing on the CW. But if you’re waiting to stream the Winchester brothers in action, here’s when Supernatural’s 15th season will appear on Netflix.
The show concludes in April 2020. Its last season began running in October 2019, and consists of 20 episodes. Given that Netflix has a short delay in airing recent TV show seasons, fans should expect to see Supernatural pop up in their Netflix queue in May or June 2020.
The Supernatural cult fandom can stop casting protective salt circles, however, because the full show isn’t leaving Netflix for the foreseeable future. As for the Winchester brothers, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have full plates ahead of them. Padalecki is staying home at the CW; he will be executive producing and starring in the new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, as Cordell Walker, a ranger who happens to be from Texas. Meanwhile, Ackles is taking his talents to the stage: he’s releasing his first album, Radio Company Vol. 1, with former roommate Steve Carlson. The record will be released on November 8.
And who knows? If fans are vocal enough, Netflix could commission a movie for the show, like the Breaking Bad sequel film, El Camino. Weirder things have happened in the world of Sam and Dean Winchester.
Advertisement