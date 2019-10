NBC Will Release Sexual Harassment Survivors From NDAs — Here’s Why It’s Major

Maddow addressing these allegations, as an employee of NBCUniversal’s cable channel MSNBC, comes with complications for the news anchor. “I have been through a lot of ups and downs in this company since I’ve been here. It would be impossible to overstate the amount of consternation around this issue,” she said. She also discussed Farrow’s claim that NBC News asked him to put a “pause in any new reporting” on Weinstein . “We have independently confirmed that NBC News did that,” Maddow informed viewers. “That did happen. He was told to pause his reporting.”