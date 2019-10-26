Story from Music

Nick Jonas Was Groped Onstage During A Concert — & Fans Are Furious

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Philymack.
In the middle of the Jonas Brothers’ Los Angeles show at the Hollywood Bowl, a concertgoer crossed the line when they repeatedly groped Nick Jonas and continued to do so despite security stepping in and Jonas himself swatting their hand away. The incident was captured on video and now fans are rallying behind Jonas to echo the message that it is never okay to touch someone without their consent.
While performing their song “Only Human,” Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas stood at the front of the stage, where fans could stand on either side of the walkway. Fans surround them, filming and singing along, when one woman in the audience ran her hand up the side of Nick Jonas’ leg before attempting to grab his butt. Jonas attempted to move out of the way without interrupting the performance and security stepped in. However, this didn’t stop the woman from running her hand up the inside of his leg even as Jonas was swatting her arm away, and turned around to shoot a stern glance back at her. 
Fans and Twitter weighed in, describing the woman’s actions as “disgusting,” “disrespectful,” and calling her out for sexual harassment.
The show went on, but fans continued the conversation online with the general consensus being that it should never be okay to assume that, because someone’s life is public, that literally anything is up for grabs.
Jonas did not immediately respond to Refinery29’s request for comment on the incident. He tweeted after the show, thanking everyone who came, however. “Thank you to every single one of you who made these two sold out nights so incredible. I am so grateful,” he tweeted.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
