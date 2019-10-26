Nick Jonas Was Groped Onstage During A Concert — & Fans Are Furious

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS— Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019
The fact that lady was told not to do it and yet went back to do it. TREAT BAND MEMBERS HOW YOU WANNA BE TREATED THEY ARENT TOYS YOU WOULDNT DO THIS IF IT WAS SOMEONE IN THE STREET pic.twitter.com/H0AounsfIY— zesty samm [] 🍊 (@ZESTYTEETH) October 24, 2019
this girl was literally harassing nick during the show. he even had to turn around to look at her.. watching this makes me u comfortable i can’t even imagine how he felt. y’all are so gross pic.twitter.com/NfTe5ayOAr— mari titans spoilers (@toddgraysn) October 24, 2019
So some crazy fan apparently groped Nick Jonas at one of the JoBros concerts. I don't care how big of a fan you are: THAT IS NOT OKAY!— Sarah Sullivan (@Sarah_Sullivan9) October 26, 2019
Hollywood Bowl night 2. Thank you to every single one of you who made these two sold out nights so incredible. I am so grateful. pic.twitter.com/AJIcYGUsKS— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 23, 2019