Here’s What Happened When A Woman Comedian Bravely Called Out Harvey Weinstein

"Nobody is going to say anything?" Stuckless, who uses they/them pronouns, is heard screaming in a video later posted to Facebook. "Nobody is really going to say anything?" In the clip, Stuckless is asked to leave the venue. "I'll get out of here, that's fine, I am happy to leave, but nobody is going to say anything?" they continued before being escorted out of the bar. "I'm going to stand four feet from a fucking rapist, and no one is going to say anything?"