Laquan Smith the brand is intrinsically tied to New York City. The showroom is based in Long Island City, Queens near where Laquan grew up, and he's a proud mainstay on the NYFW calendar. While several other American designers are moving their shows to Paris, Laquan says his commitment to New York is unwavering. “For me it’s important to have the New York representation. Everyone is going to Paris and doing the most, and it’s like where is that same vibrancy when it comes down to the US market or the US designers especially Black designers?” Smith notes. He doesn't feel his brand loses any relevancy by showing in New York. In fact, it motivates him to make even more of an impact. “It’s even more important for me to make a lot of noise and to do everything obnoxiously in the most luxurious way because I’m representing hard for who I am and where I come from.”