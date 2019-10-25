Winter Isn’t Here Just Yet, But Ikea’s Winter Collection Is (& It’s Really Good)

If you’re known for being a Scandanavian home goods company, it’s understood you've mastered the art of hygge — the Danish-born concept of cozy living. And for Ikea’s new winter collection, which is now available online, we expect nothing less than for the company to effortlessly infuse its signature modernism with the warm-fuzzy bliss of winter. We want a space for frequent fika breaks and long afternoons of binging Netflix’s Hilda (which we’ll pretend takes place somewhere in Scandinavia) and for flipping through old Moomin books (yes, we know Moomins are technically Finish, but the books were originally published in Swedish).
So, if you want to weather the coldest months of the year in Scandi bliss, Ikea has you covered. And did we mention that as part of the collection, the brand rolled out a selection of twinkling lights and there is a shape and size for every space? Well, they did, and they're perfect for the winter holidays.