Winter Isn’t Here Just Yet, But Ikea’s Winter Collection Is (& It’s Really Good)

If you’re known for being a Scandanavian home goods company, it’s understood you've mastered the art of hygge — the Danish-born concept of cozy living. And for Ikea’s new winter collection, which is now available online, we expect nothing less than for the company to effortlessly infuse its signature modernism with the warm-fuzzy bliss of winter. We want a space for frequent fika breaks and long afternoons of binging Netflix’s Hilda (which we’ll pretend takes place somewhere in Scandinavia) and for flipping through old Moomin books (yes, we know Moomins are technically Finish, but the books were originally published in Swedish).