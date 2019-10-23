The Shocking Twist In Netflix’s Eli Is Breaking The Internet

Umm did anybody else watch Eli on @netflix because JESUS what a twist #eli pic.twitter.com/Nupl8GFhkl— beth ✨ (@feistyfacexo) October 18, 2019
Woah. #Eli on Netflix was better than I thought it’d be. What. A. Twist. pic.twitter.com/XQKDBHH9LI— ⚡️ l i v ⚡️ (@ollivia_anne) October 19, 2019
Watched Eli on Netflix. Fairly standard ghost story, but still pretty well made. And then a ridiculous twist that had me like... pic.twitter.com/rGdVkNtDbg— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) October 19, 2019
Sorry but Netflix's Eli didn't really work for me. Not a fan of the twist.— ZAK is a Vampire 🎃 (@Zakiyyah6) October 23, 2019
how this go from a sick boy who can’t go outside, goes to a suspicious treatment center and feels ambushed by everyone to being the son of the devil and that’s why them kids been dying at this place???— unfriendlyblackhottie. (@lawren_notloren) October 18, 2019
and got the nerve to be named Eli 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
The whole time I thought eli on Netflix was about a kid who’s sick lmao it’s a whole ass demon devil exorcist movie lol— ♡Annette (@Nettyy_) October 23, 2019
HELLO what is this netflix Eli movie that ended up being a freaking SON OF SATAN kind of movie???? what the fuCK— julia (@mapleparadox) October 21, 2019
Watched the @netflix Paramount acquisition #ELI last night. Nice, tight, effective little horror film, with a good cast and an enjoyable twist. When it was over, I immediately wanted to see what happens next, because shit just got REALLY interesting. Sequel please.— Robot Monster Burnett (@BurnettRM) October 23, 2019
@netflix , I see that a lot of people have been voicing their dissatisfaction with the movie #Eli, so I too wanted to #ChimeIn. First off....I.LOVED.It! Yes - the ending was a total 180. Like...#WTF. But it was great. Great cast. Great plot. We need a sequel! #NetflixOriginal ✌🏽— Brandon Patterson (@BrandonHeath86) October 22, 2019
It is so sad to hear that #ELI dont have a sequel. I think it is another #chillingadventuresofsabrina— ZuanBaba (@SyazwanBaba) October 21, 2019