Jennifer Lawrence is nothing if not a girl next door. Oh, and an Academy Award-winning actress who married Cooke Maroney, an art bro, at a seemingly out-of-the-blue Rhode Island wedding this past weekend. As with any celebrity wedding, we want to know what other celebrities were in attendance (Ashley Olsen, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller), who designed the bride’s dress (Dior), and how much it all cost (a lot). But because J. Law is a food-loving woman just like us, her wedding also featured premium grub, and we obviously want to know all about those, too.